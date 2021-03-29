Chicago logistics operator sets up DFW Airport-area beachhead

American Bear Logistics Corp. has established its first beachhead outside its homeport of Chicago, setting up a Southwest Region hub in 19,451 square feet of class A industrial space in the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport submarket.

The logistics operator’s new base of operations is located at 419 Bank St., Southlake, where it’s leased 50% of one of three buildings that came on line in mid-2020. Shortly after the site search began, the global supplier had zeroed in on the new project as its future home.

The Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services team of Noah Dodge, broker associate, and Joe Santaularia, first vice president, served as the local tenant representatives for a CORFAC referral. They worked with Nick Krejci of Darwin Realty in Chicago on the transaction.

“American Bear Logistics had done its homework. They knew what they wanted and where they wanted to be,” said Dodge, who ran point for the Dallas/Fort Worth site search.

Southlake Business Park was one of three options in the submarket. American Bear Logistics quickly zeroed in on Southlake Business Park because of its proximity to the airport. The company picked Building 2, with a spec office as the dealmaker.

The three-building business park is less than five miles from DFW Airport and roughly 16 miles east of Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The 182,189-square foot project is situated on a 12.6-acre infill tract, one of the last industrial sites in the city of Southlake. Hogan Harrison, Matt Carthey and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Southlake Industrial LP.

“The Dallas/Fort Worth story is why the company came here – it’s centrally located in the U.S. and a proven and growing industrial market,” Dodge said.

The project’s newest tenant specializes in ocean- and land-freight transport. The company has offices in more than 50 countries.

“The company took a little extra space to allow for its growth in the foreseeable future,” Dodge said.