Unique parcel of land hits market

Christie’s International Real Estate|ULTERRE is offering approximately 53 acres of untouched Texas landscape buttressed by 3,000 acres of preservation land in Cedar Hill, described as a rare opportunity to own property in Dallas county’s most unique and scenic region.

The property is surrounded on three sides by the Audubon Society, Cedar Hill State Park, and Cedar Ridge Preserve. It is accessible by Mobley Road.

“This land is alive,” current owner Joe Beard said in the announcement. As part of his Wildlife Tax Exemption, Beard cares for bluebirds, insisting only on feed that is native to the locale so as not harm the integrity of the ecosystem.

This expanse of Dogwood Canyon is one the edge of the white rock escarpment at one of the highest elevations in Dallas County. The canyon – where Dogwoods bloom every spring – runs through the Audubon along the back of the property and trickles with water during seasonal rainfall.

Christie’s International Real Estate|ULTERRE said the forested canyon plays a pivotal role in the migration patterns of birds, butterflies, and other species, attracting a variety of wildlife year-round.

As a member of the Private Lands Advisory Committee to the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Eric Walsh sees first-hand what good land stewardship can do for the integrity of the environment the news release said.

“All aspects of a region’s ecology benefit from proper, conscientious care by landowners such as is the case here in Dogwood Canyon,” says Eric. “Proper stewardship leads to improved water and air quality which in turn supports healthy indigenous vegetation resulting in attraction of denser and more diversified resident and migratory wildlife. What’s more amazing is that is all right here in the city making finding the next steward of this land critically important to carrying on what Mr. Beard has started.”

With almost endless potential, this land can increase the Audubon Society’s footprint in the greenbelt, be developed into estate size lots, become a private family compound, a permanent residence within commuting distance of the city, or a second home within arm’s reach of the Metroplex, the news release said.

With the city’s support of surrounding parks, buyers can rest assured that the neighboring landscape will remain undeveloped.

The physical address of the property is 889 Mobley Road in Cedar Hill 75104.

The property is listed by Gaynelle Henger and Eric Walsh with Christie’s International Real Estate|ULTERRE.