Christie’s International Real Estate ULTERRE expands to Johnson County

Burleson-based Karan Wethington and the Wethington Team are joining forces with ULTERRE, the exclusive Dallas/Fort Worth affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate.

The Wethington Team is perhaps best known for its strong client focus and presence in and around Johnson and Tarrant County and has developed a farm and ranch, commercial and luxury residential business throughout the region, the company said in a news release.

Previously with Keller Williams, the Wethington Team brings 20-plus years of success to ULTERRE.

“Christie’s International Real Estate ULTERRE is made up of some exceptional agents and support team members.” Wethington said. “They are the perfect team and culture to power the Wethington Team’s next chapter.”

The team will continue to office out of Burleson, which will become one of three DFW offices for ULTERRE.

“We are energized to find a group that so closely aligns with our mission to do something uncommon in modern brokerage. It feels like we have already known the Wethington Team for a long time. These are the type of people you want to work with every day,” said Concho Minick, CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate ULTERRE.

Members on the Wethington Team joining ULTERRE are Karan Wethington, Laura Collins, Chad Fincher, Wendi Frasier, Jordan Holley, Mike Huggins, and Tiffany Kral.

The news release said Christie’s International Real Estate ULTERRE emerged as the No. 25 producer in luxury real estate in DFW in 2020.

For additional information: http://www.ulterre.com