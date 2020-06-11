CIM Group acquires Fort Worth industrial property

CIM Group announced May 28 that it has acquired Junction 20/35, an industrial property of approximately 1,128,000 square feet consisting of cold and dry storage, and an adjacent 14.42-acre land parcel located at 7550 Oak Grove Road in South Fort Worth.

Built in 1989, the purpose-built facility has modern clear heights and column spacing, loading bays, a truck court, car and trailer parking, and rail accessibility. The multipurpose facility has been renovated several times, most recently in 2018, and provides freezer and cooler space.

Junction 20/35 is well-located with strong transportation networks including Interstate 20 and Interstate 35, which provides access to other areas of Texas and the greater Southern United States as well as to three airports, DFW International, Alliance, and Love Field. The property is also convenient to rail transportation and two major intermodal facilities, BNSF Intermodal Facility and Alliance Global Logistics Hub.

For more than 25 years, CIM Group has applied its community-focused approach and has utilized its broad expertise of owning, developing, repositioning, and operating real estate assets to transform communities and create dynamic environments throughout the Americas.