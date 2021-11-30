Colliers adds new vp of office leasing in Fort Worth

Commercial real estate broker Marshall Mays has joined Colliers’ Fort Worth team as vice president of office leasing. He will focus on office project leasing, sales, tenant representation and business development in Tarrant County.

Marshall Mays

“Joining the Colliers team is an honor and a big opportunity,” said Mays. “The firm’s robust platform and extensive resources are a big reason why I was attracted to Colliers and I am eager to help further this market’s tremendous growth.”

Mays is a Fort Worth native who comes to Colliers with significant commercial real estate experience. Before joining Colliers, he was at Holt Lunsford Commercial and previously served as an analyst for JLL. He has a broad background in leasing and sales across several product types including land, industrial and office.

“Our Fort Worth office is delighted to have Marshall join our brokerage,” said Daniel Taylor, executive managing director and market leader of Colliers DFW. “He is a great addition to our team and truly embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of Colliers.”