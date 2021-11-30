Tuesday, November 30, 2021
75.9 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeReal Estate

Colliers adds new vp of office leasing in Fort Worth

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
beige wooden conference table
Photo by Dane Deaner on Unsplash

Commercial real estate broker Marshall Mays has joined Colliers’ Fort Worth team as vice president of office leasing. He will focus on office project leasing, sales, tenant representation and business development in Tarrant County.  

Marshall Mays

“Joining the Colliers team is an honor and a big opportunity,” said Mays. “The firm’s robust platform and extensive resources are a big reason why I was attracted to Colliers and I am eager to help further this market’s tremendous growth.”

Mays is a Fort Worth native who comes to Colliers with significant commercial real estate experience. Before joining Colliers, he was at Holt Lunsford Commercial and previously served as an analyst for JLL. He has a broad background in leasing and sales across several product types including land, industrial and office.

“Our Fort Worth office is delighted to have Marshall join our brokerage,” said Daniel Taylor, executive managing director and market leader of Colliers DFW. “He is a great addition to our team and truly embodies the entrepreneurial spirit of Colliers.”

Previous articleTCU announces SMU’s Dykes as new coach after campus arrival
Next articleUS home prices register 19.1% annual gain in September
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate