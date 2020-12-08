Taylor named market leader for Colliers in DFW

Colliers U.S. announced on Dec. 7 that Daniel Taylor has joined the firm as Executive Managing Director and Market Leader for Brokerage in Dallas-Fort Worth.

In his new role, Taylor will directly oversee all brokerage operations and service lines in Dallas-Fort Worth with a focus on new business development, talent recruitment and retention. He will report to David Josker, President, Southwest Region | U.S. Brokerage.

“Colliers’ unique entrepreneurial culture and growing brand in the market made this a perfect fit for me,” said Taylor. “I look forward to working with our dedicated professionals in Dallas-Fort Worth and across the country to deliver best-in-class service and achieve great outcomes on behalf of our clients.”

A Dallas area native, Taylor brings more than 20 years of industry and leadership experience to Colliers, most recently serving as Managing Director of Retail in CBRE’s South-Central Division. Prior to that, he was a top-producing retail broker in CBRE’s Dallas office and, before that, at The Staubach Company.

Taylor earned his degree in real estate from the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University.

“Attracting a high-caliber industry veteran like Daniel to lead our brokerage operations in such a critical market is yet another example of our commitment to serving our clients and our professionals,” David Josker said. “Daniel is a consummate professional with a strong leadership style, and I have no doubt that under his direction, Colliers will continue to increase market share and attract top talent.”

