Commercial Real Estate Forecast Returns to Convention Center January 27, 2022

The Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth (REC of GFW) will be hosting its annual commercial real estate Forecast event on Thursday, January 27, 2022. Returning to fully in-person this year, the 2022 Forecast will take place at the Fort Worth Convention Center from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This year’s Forecast will include a new Leadership Panel discussion, featuring City of Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, City of Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley as panelists. Joel Heydenburk of Jackson Walker, chair-elect of REC of GFW, will moderate the panel.

The event will start with networking over breakfast and coffee. Local industry experts will provide 2021 insights and 2022 predictions across 6 major market sectors in Tarrant County: economic development, construction, retail & mixed-use, single/multi-family, office and industrial markets. The economic development portion of the program will include a panel discussion this year.



Mac Miles with Rattikin Title will open up the program. Jessica Miller Essl, M2G, Robert Sturns, City of Fort Worth and Ryan Dodson, Dodson Commercial Real Estate, will kick off the Forecast with their thoughts on economic development in a panel moderated by Sarah LanCarte, LanCarte Commercial.

The construction update will be presented by Arthur Mironchuk, The Beck Group. Amber Calhoun, Graham Property Group will provide the retail and mixed-use market update. The single- and multi-family sectors will be addressed by Drew Kile, Institutional Property Advisors. Cannon Camp with JLL will give the office market update. Reid Goetz with Hillwood will cover the industrial market. Howard Altshuler with Weaver will conclude the event with closing remarks.



“In past years, the event has hit record numbers of over 500 attendees,” said Kenneth Barr, former Mayor of Fort Worth and REC Board Chair. “This is THE event to understand trends and gain insights on how to advance through growth and change for the upcoming year.”

Tickets are $85 for REC members, $95 for non-members and $55 for students (prices increase by $10 after January 21). Learn more and get tickets at bit.ly/RECforecast22. Proceeds benefit REC community projects.



Presenting sponsors for the event include:

The Beck Group, Fort Worth Business Press, Fort Worth Chamber, Jackson Walker LLP, JLL, Peloton Land Solutions, Inc., Rattikin Title, Southland Property Tax Consultants, Inc., Texas Capital Bank, Weaver



Supporting sponsors for the event include:

Calvetti Ferguson, Hillwood: A Perot Company, Mason Joseph Company, Inc., Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc., Red Oak Realty, Republic Title, Shield Engineering Group, Southside Bank



Breakfast and coffee is sponsored by:

Clearfork – Edwards Ranch, Corinth Land, Gorrondona & Associates, Inc., IntegraTax, Inc., Mercantile Center – Office & Warehouse Leasing. Fort Worth, Texas, Riner Engineering, The Rios Group, Inc., Whitley Penn

