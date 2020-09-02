Grand Prairie warehouse facility sold

Mohr Capital, a Dallas-based privately held real estate investment firm, has sold a 400,000-square-foot industrial warehouse facility located in Grand Prairie, to TA Realty, a Boston-based real estate investment group. The sale is Mohr Capital’s seventh transaction in 2020 and comes after more than 13 years of ownership of the property.

Gary Horn, Chief Investment Officer of Mohr Capital, states, “The building is situated in a great location on I-20 in Grand Prairie with thousands of cars driving by daily. We are confident the property will be an asset to TA Realty.”

TA represented themselves in the transaction and Jonathan Bryan with CBRE represented the seller.