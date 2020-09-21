Transwestern listing downtown Fort Worth office building with modern renovations

Transwestern Real Estate Services on Sept. 21 announced it is the exclusive sales agent for Winfield Place, a 33,064-square-foot, three-story office building at 210 E. 8th St. in downtown Fort Worth. Transwestern Principal Kirk Kelly represents the property owner, Left Deep Left LP.

Originally constructed in 1919 as Fort Worth’s first parking garage, intended for what was the Winfield Hotel, the space has since gone through nearly $7 million in renovations to convert the 101-year-old building into an open, modern office environment.

Elevator Conference Room Winfield Place courtesy photo Transwestern

“Winfield Place presents a rare opportunity to purchase a fully renovated and iconic office building,” said Kelly. “The property is ideal for an investor or user that is looking for a plug-and-play office opportunity, and it is well-suited for a single or multiple tenants.”

The showpiece of the original building was the car lift that once transported vehicles to each level of the garage. After undergoing renovations in 2016, the space was transformed into an operational elevator serving as a glassed-in 10-foot wide by 25 foot long conference or board room that allows tenants to utilize the meeting space on each floor with the press of a button. The extensive conservation goals during the renovation earned the building the Preservation Award in 2017 by the Historic Fort Worth Association.

“The labor force in Fort Worth grew by 30.2% during the past nine years, 4.4 times faster than the 6.9% growth rate of the national labor force,” said Kelly. “This locally listed historic landmark is a great opportunity for a company to call this area home and continue the legacy of the building for years to come.”

According to Transwestern’s Second Quarter submarket report, the Fort Worth Central Business District is expected to remain relatively stable in the long term due to high-quality space for users throughout the broader Fort Worth office market .