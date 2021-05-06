Community Design Fort Worth to present first Urban Design Talk

Published on May 06, 2021

The first Urban Design Talk, a series of engaging monthly chats to learn, converse and grow in all things urban design, is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. May 20.

Featured speakers will be Maury Plambeck, neighborhood development director for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Resource Center, and Brad Lonberger, project manager at Kimley-Horn.

In “What’s Good in your Neighborhood,” participants will learn about asset-based community development and community design framework.

In every community there are problems and issues that tend to be well-documented and well-defined — high crime, drugs, low graduation rates, poor street conditions — but is that all that defines a community? To get a snapshot of a community, the practice of asset-based community development encourages a focus on what is working in a community. Who are the individuals, associations and institutions that provide a sense of place? What amenities and resources are offered to the community?

Community Design Fort Worth will also present the findings from Phase 1 of its own community needs and assets map, the Community Vision Survey.

The chat will be held via Zoom. Tickets are $20 each. Contact Community Design Fort Worth by email for login information.

