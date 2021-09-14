Compass acquires title insurance company in Texas

Compass, the real estate technology company, on Sept. 14 announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire LegacyTexas Title Co., a leading title insurance company serving Dallas-Fort Worth.

The acquisition will significantly strengthen the company’s growing portfolio of title and escrow businesses.

“At Compass, when we hear that agents love something, we take notice, and when we look at the Dallas market, it’s clear that Compass agents are overwhelmingly choosing to work with LegacyTexas Title,” said Compass Founder and CEO Robert Reffkin in a news release. “We’re thrilled to welcome LegacyTexas Title to Compass, their incredible reputation and their track record of impeccable service makes them an ideal partner for Compass as we grow our adjacent services business throughout all our markets.”

LegacyTexas Title is a leading provider of title insurance services for purchase and refinance transactions throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. The company’s experienced and dedicated team of title professionals are among the most trusted in the region. The Compass acquisition of LegacyTexas Title will build upon the many existing relationships between Compass agents and this respected provider of title services.

“Compass and LegacyTexas Title approach customer service the same way – we both believe that when you combine a reliable process with exceptional customer service you’re able to create a best-in-class experience for your customers,” said Laurence Henry, President of LegacyTexas Title. “We’re excited to join Compass during this pivotal time in the real estate industry and we look forward to taking our company to the next level.”

The transaction is contingent upon regulatory approval and is expected to close before the end of the year. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Compass has acquired several other title insurance companies since 2020. In February of this year Compass announced the acquisition of Washington D.C. area title insurance and settlement services company, KVS Title. In October of 2020 the company acquired the title and escrow software startup, Modus. The addition of LegacyTexas Title will further extend Compass’ fast-growing title and escrow services portfolio, which now serves California, Florida, Washington State, Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Texas, according to the company.