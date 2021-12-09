Compass launches Ranch + Land Division

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, has announced that it is launching a new Ranch + Land Division.

Compass said the new Ranch + Land Division will increase support to the growing number of Compass agents from across the country who specialize in the ranch and land real estate market. Leading the new division will be a real estate industry veteran and ranch and land expert, Cathy Cole, who will act as Sales Manager for the division.

“After three decades specializing in ranch and land real estate, I’m excited to continue the next chapter of my career with Compass,” said Cole. “The networking and unparalleled support offered through Compass will help our growing number of ranch and land agents to meet demand for these properties across the country.”

Cole brings a strong track record of buying and selling some of the country’s most spectacular farms and ranches. She has amassed a record of success that includes being recognized by the South Central Texas Board of Realtors as the first two-time Realtor of the Year in 1997 and 2005. Cole also is involved with the Texas Realtors Land Institute.

Compass’ new Ranch + Land Division will customize the company’s current tools and technology while providing additional support to meet the particular needs of the ever changing and growing rural real estate landscape.

Among the services included in the ranch and land program are comprehensive listing strategies, targeted buyer mapping, detailed market insights, exclusive events, and bespoke marketing initiatives, including digital, social, and print media offerings.

“Texas has seen incredible growth recently in the ranch and land space,” said Rachel Hocevar, Compass Regional President for Texas. “The Compass Ranch + Land Division will ensure that our amazing Compass agents across the country are equipped with unrivaled resources and support for their continued success.”