Thursday, December 9, 2021
73.9 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeReal Estate

Compass launches Ranch + Land Division

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, has announced that it is launching a new Ranch + Land Division.

Compass said the new Ranch +  Land Division will increase support to the growing number of Compass agents from across the country who specialize in the ranch and land real estate market. Leading the new division will be a real estate industry veteran and ranch and land expert, Cathy Cole, who will act as Sales Manager for the division.

“After three decades specializing in ranch and land real estate, I’m excited to continue the next chapter of my career with Compass,” said Cole. “The networking and unparalleled support offered through Compass will help our growing number of ranch and land agents to meet demand for these properties across the country.”

Cole brings a strong track record of buying and selling some of the country’s most spectacular farms and ranches. She has amassed a record of success that includes being recognized by the South Central Texas Board of Realtors as the first two-time Realtor of the Year in 1997 and 2005. Cole also is involved with the Texas Realtors Land Institute.

Compass’ new Ranch + Land Division will customize the company’s current tools and technology while providing additional support to meet the particular needs of the ever changing and growing rural real estate landscape.

Among the services included in the ranch and land program are comprehensive listing strategies, targeted buyer mapping, detailed market insights, exclusive events, and bespoke marketing initiatives, including digital, social, and print media offerings.

“Texas has seen incredible growth recently in the ranch and land space,” said Rachel Hocevar, Compass Regional President for Texas. “The Compass Ranch + Land Division will ensure that our amazing Compass agents across the country are equipped with unrivaled resources and support for their continued success.”

Previous articleVaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case
Next articleKubota appoints new president, CEO, makes other leadership changes
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Fort Worth Business Press Logo
This advertisement will close in
00
Months
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
seconds..
Click here to continue to Fort Worth Business Press

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate