Tuesday, September 1, 2020
D.R. Horton acquires 53 acres in Denton
D.R. Horton acquires 53 acres in Denton

By FWBP Staff
D.R. Horton acquires 53 acres in Denton

FWBP Staff
Arlington-based homebuilder D.R. Horton has acquired 53 acres for a new housing development on the south side of Denton. Younger Partners’ David Hinson and Tom Grunnah brokered the transaction.

The 52.94-acre development is along Bonnie Brae Street, east of Interstate-35W, west of Bonnie Brae, and South of FM 2449 on current agricultural land.

“D.R. Horton plans to build 206 homes on 50-by-120-foot lots,” Hinson says. “The land was attractive because it is adjacent to a future 200-acre City of Denton park and sports complex.”

Grunnah adds that there is a continuing strong demand for new homes in this region that has not been met.

