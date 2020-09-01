D.R. Horton acquires 53 acres in Denton

Arlington-based homebuilder D.R. Horton has acquired 53 acres for a new housing development on the south side of Denton. Younger Partners’ David Hinson and Tom Grunnah brokered the transaction.

The 52.94-acre development is along Bonnie Brae Street, east of Interstate-35W, west of Bonnie Brae, and South of FM 2449 on current agricultural land.

“D.R. Horton plans to build 206 homes on 50-by-120-foot lots,” Hinson says. “The land was attractive because it is adjacent to a future 200-acre City of Denton park and sports complex.”

Grunnah adds that there is a continuing strong demand for new homes in this region that has not been met.