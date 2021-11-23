Dalfen acquires Century Center industrial property in Irving

Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial has acquired a 169,700 square foot industrial property in Irving. Built in 2014, Century Center is 100% occupied by three tenants.

This property is close to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“Century Center is a great addition to our Dallas/Fort Worth portfolio. This acquisition was sourced off-market and purchased below replacement cost with below market rents,” said John Lettieri, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial.

“Dallas is one of the most vibrant and fastest growing markets in the country,” said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. “Every asset we buy and develop here improves our overall portfolio significantly.”

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial owns nearly 3 million square feet in Dallas/Fort Worth with more than 2 million square feet of new properties in development.