Tuesday, November 23, 2021
70.4 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeReal Estate

Dalfen acquires Century Center industrial property in Irving

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
Century Center courtesy photo

Dallas-based Dalfen Industrial has acquired a 169,700 square foot industrial property in Irving. Built in 2014, Century Center is 100% occupied by three tenants.

This property is close to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

“Century Center is a great addition to our Dallas/Fort Worth portfolio. This acquisition was sourced off-market and purchased below replacement cost with below market rents,” said John Lettieri, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial.

“Dallas is one of the most vibrant and fastest growing markets in the country,” said Sean Dalfen, President and Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. “Every asset we buy and develop here improves our overall portfolio significantly.”

With this acquisition, Dalfen Industrial owns nearly 3 million square feet in Dallas/Fort Worth with more than 2 million square feet of new properties in development.

Previous articleSBA team to visit local entrepreneurs to highlight Small Business Saturday
Next articleSuffolk chosen for DFW Airport Terminal C renovation project
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate