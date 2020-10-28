Dalfen acquires industrial building in Fort Worth

Dalfen Industrial on Oct. 13 announced the closing of five last mile industrial buildings in major Texas markets: Mark IV Commerce Center in Fort Worth and Tri-County 5 & 7 in Schertz, near San Antonio.

Built in 2020, Mark IV Commerce Center is a newly constructed, Class A, three-building, 1,025,500 square foot industrial park located at the intersection of Interstate 35 and Interstate 820.

“Both the Fort Worth and San Antonio/Austin markets have seen tremendous population growth which is predicted to continue as more companies move to Texas,” said Kevin Caille, Market Officer at Dalfen Industrial. The assets provide the tenants prime last mile locations amidst a robust workforce and close to major thoroughfares.”

“Best-in-class properties in exceptional infill locations make these acquisitions a natural fit for our rapidly growing portfolio,” said Sean Dalfen, President & Chief Investment Officer at Dalfen Industrial. Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates over 4 million square feet of last mile industrial assets in Texas and over 24 million square feet nationwide.

AER Manufacturing has leased 80,660 square feet of one building, and Dalfen has experienced interest to lease the remainder of the buildings in the next few months.

Built in 2016, Tri-County 5 & 7 is a two-building asset totaling 211,950 square feet. These buildings are located off of I-35 in Schertz between the San Antonio MSA and Austin MSA, providing the opportunity to service 3.5 million people. Tri-County 7 is 100% leased by SEKO Logistics, and Boss Products. Tri-County 5 is 49.6% leased and include tenants such as Brink’s and Steelcraft Group. Amazon, XPO Logistics, Caterpillar, Cadillac, Phillips and Fedex are also in close proximity.