Dannenbaum Engineering celebrates 75 years

Dannenbaum Engineering, a Houston civil engineering firm known for delivering engineering excellence, building enduring relationships and improving Texas communities, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.



“We’ve built a solid reputation as a premier civil engineering firm with expertise in public infrastructure, surface transportation, land development, hydrology and hydraulics, airports, ports and harbors. We’re proud of our project performance, which has benefited our clients and the communities where we work,” President and CEO Michel Maksoud said in a news release.



The company has offices in Dallas and Fort Worth with more than 25 employees. Local clients include Tarrant County, City of Fort Worth, TxDOT, Keller and Addison.

The employee-owned company was founded in 1945 and is managed by an Executive Committee with broad experience and expertise.



Maksoud has been with Dannenbaum Engineering for more than 20 years. Before being appointed president in late 2019, Maksoud served as the company’s Houston Transportation Division manager and chief structural engineer.

“We’ve always been more than an engineering firm,” Maksoud said in the news release. “We team with clients and others to find innovative solutions to make communities better. Through the decades, we’ve partnered to provide safe water and sewer systems, address subsidence, and identify ways to fund mass transit and highway projects.”

Founder and innovator Joseph B. Dannenbaum developed and patented the energy-efficient solar aerobic wastewater treatment process in the 1950s. His son, Jim Dannenbaum, now honorary chairman, led the company for more than 50 years.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the company played a leadership role in addressing public health concerns in Houston by establishing entities to fund residential water and sewer services, including for Acres Homes, a historic African American community established during World War I.

In the 1970s, Dannenbaum Engineering addressed regional subsidence issues by working with Gulf Coast Waste Disposal Authority and others, which led to state legislation establishing the Harris-Galveston Coastal Subsidence District.

In the 1980s, Dannenbaum Engineering worked with municipal utility districts and others to begin formation of the West Harris County Regional Water Authority, resulting in more than $1 billion in new infrastructure to provide surface water to up to 750,000 people.



“As we mark our 75th anniversary, we celebrate our past and work to build an even stronger Dannenbaum Engineering rooted in a culture of trust, respect and excellence,” Maksoud said.

