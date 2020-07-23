DC Capital invests in architecture firm with Fort Worth office

PBK Architects Inc., a Houston-based full-service architectural planning and design firm specializing in education with an office in Fort Worth, announced July 23 that DC Capital Partners Management LP, a private equity investment firm with industry leading expertise in Government, Technology, and Engineering related companies, has made a significant investment in PBK.

PBK is nationally renowned for its leadership in the field of educational design, incorporating next generation learning principles and cutting-edge sustainability features. In 2019, PBK was ranked as the #1 Education Design Firm by Engineering News-Record (“ENR”), widely regarded as the engineering and design industry’s premier publication.

With 15 offices in Texas and California and approximately 500 employees, PBK’s workforce is comprised of an integrated team of highly skilled architects, engineers, designers and technical staff. PBK will remain headquartered in Houston and Dan Boggio will remain the Executive Chairman. The current PBK management and leadership team will remain fully intact and will retain a significant equity position, according to a company news release.

“This partnership with DC Capital enables PBK to expand our expertise and our already broad range of client services,” said Dan Boggio, PBK’s Founder & Executive Chairman. “Our team now has the advantage of DC Capital’s extensive resources and its exceptional track record of bringing expertise, innovation and technology to businesses, allowing them to have an even greater impact in their fields.This investment will solidify PBK as the clear industry leader in every aspect of architectural planning and design and will provide expanded opportunities for increased responsibilities and professional growth for our people.”

Benchmark International acted as financial advisor and Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP acted as legal advisor to PBK in connection with the transaction. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP acted as legal advisor to DC Capital.