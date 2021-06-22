DEC announces new North Texas Division manager

DECorp (DEC) has announced that William Gladbach, PE, PEng, PMP, is the new North Texas Division Manager, replacing long time Division Manager Johan Petterson as he steps into a new role, Vice President of Corporate Business Development, based at company headquarters in Houston.

Gladbach returns to the Dallas/Fort Worth after spending the last 14 years in Phoenix, Arizona. In this new role, Gladbach is charged with establishing DEC as a premier competitor in the North Texas civil and construction consulting market to federal, state, municipal and private clients, the company said.

His oversight of an already established transportation program will support its determined growth while leading focused efforts to expand municipal services. In addition, Gladbach will launch consulting services for private clients in residential, commercial/retail and industrial developments. A key thread through each of these client bases is DEC’s highly sought Hydrology and Hydraulics (H&H) team, based in Fort Worth providing services in the major municipalities throughout Texas.

“I am excited to return to the DFW region bringing my knowledge and experience from around the country home,” said Gladbach. “The DEC team has depth and breadth of services that is truly unique, we can represent a large landowner in Houston, resolve drainage issues on projects for the City of Dallas, speak the H&H language of Austin, all from our Fort Worth office.”

Gladbach has more than 24 years of experience in civil engineering, program and project management of planning, designing, permitting, and construction associated with roadway, mass transit, utilities and pipeline related projects throughout North America for public and private clients.

Founded in 1945 by James D. Dannenbaum, Dannenbaum Engineering (DEC) is a Texas- based engineering solutions firm with offices located in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio, El Paso and McAllen. In April, Dannenbaum Engineering announced it was changing its name to DEC.