Delta Hotels by Marriott to open in Southlake in November

Delta Hotels by Marriott announced on Sept. 28 that the official grand opening of the Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Southlake is scheduled for mid-November 2020.

The hotel, owned by RREAF Holdings affiliate and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality, is located at the intersections of State Highway 114 and White Chapel Boulevard in Southlake.

“Our focus at this world-class hotel is on doing the simple things perfectly, featuring a clean aesthetic and a modern take on comfort,” said Hotel Manager John Emmett. “Every touchpoint is masterfully designed and prioritized to meticulously and seamlessly deliver the key essentials guests need and eliminate everything they don’t.”

The hotel includes 240 guestrooms with premium bedding and towels, large workspaces and free bottled water, plus access to the hotel’s complimentary Wi-Fi throughout, hydration stations on each floor, chef-inspired grab-and-go food market, a 24-hour elite pantry, a premium full-service fitness center, a luxurious outdoor pool and lounge area, and a much-talked-about heightened culinary experience.

Celebrity chef and iconic restaurateur Dean Fearing has consulted on plans for the hotel’s Sky Creek Kitchen and Bar featuring an elevated Southwestern cuisine and exceptional craft beverages. In addition to Emmett, the hotel’s leadership team includes the following hospitality industry veterans: Opening Manager John Yeung, Director of Group Sales John Crosier, Director of Food & Beverage and Executive Chef Enam Chowdhury, Chef de Cuisine Jose Soto and Catering Manager Gino Del Valle.

The six-story hotel includes 10,000 feet of technologically advanced meeting and conference facilities consisting of eight meeting rooms, including the Chisholm Trail Ballroom. The hotel will soon be accepting reservations for guest room stays, dining reservations, corporate meetings, catered events, weddings, bar mitzvahs and bat mitzvahs.

The Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Southlake anchors a 16-acre mixed-use development that also features office and retail space to serve the booming area. The hotel is perfectly situated for convenience to DFW International Airport, only 10 minutes away, and the dynamic business hubs of Northeast Tarrant County, including major corporate facilities at Solana and AllianceTexas. The hotel offers immediate proximity to Methodist Southlake Hospital, plus various medical offices and related medical facilities.

Hotel guests will have access to Dallas and Fort Worth, as well as the shopping and dining experiences offered by Southlake Town Square, historic downtown Grapevine and the town of Roanoke, the “unique dining capital of Texas.” Outdoor recreational offerings can be found close by at Lake Grapevine, the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve, and numerous other community parks and trails, and area attractions for visitors include Legoland Discovery Center and Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium.

The Delta Hotels by Marriott Dallas Southlake is only the second Delta Hotel in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. For more information or reservations, visit www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/dfwdl-delta-hotels-dallas-southlake