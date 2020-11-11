Denton ranch land acquired for residential development

Grapevine-based Zena Land Development acquired 147 acres, south of Denton proper on Bonnie Brae and Allred Road from the McCutchin family. The sellers were represented by Younger Partners’ Ben McCutchin.

The land is the remaining acreage of the 3,000-acre Pilot Knob Ranch, which had been in the McCutchin family for 80 years.

“This transaction took three years from contract to close because of a number of obstacles from zoning, pipelines, a producing gas well on the property, and getting the property annexed by the City of Denton,” Ben says. “This property is known as the Pilot Knob Ranch is the last tract of the McCutchin family’s 3,000-acre ranch, which had been in the family for about 80 years.”

The buyer has plans for a residential development.

This transaction follows a summer closing by national homebuilder D.R. Horton, which acquired 59.244 acres for a new housing development along Bonnie Brae Street, east of Interstate 35W, west of Bonnie Brae, and South of FM 2449 on current agricultural land. Younger Partners’ David Hinson and Tom Grunnah brokered that transaction. D.R. Horton plans to build 206 homes.