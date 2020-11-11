72.6 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Real Estate Denton ranch land acquired for residential development
Real EstateResidential

Denton ranch land acquired for residential development

By FWBP Staff
aerial of Denton land c ourtesy

Other News

Nonprofit

Greater Fort Worth Builders Association helps Navy Veteran and civil servant

FWBP Staff -
Greater Fort Worth Builders Association (GFWBA) joined forces with Cowtown Warriors to...
Read more
Business

Rally fades on Wall Street, pulling indexes below records

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and KEN SWEET AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday,...
Read more
Sports

Williams looks for improvement from Aggies in second season

AP News -
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer Texas A&M was expected to be among the worst teams in the Southeastern...
Read more
Real Estate

HistoryMaker Homes announces new hires

FWBP Staff -
HistoryMaker Homes recently hired two new executives — Matt Wiggins as Chief Financial Officer and Bruce Pine as Director of Land...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Grapevine-based Zena Land Development acquired 147 acres, south of Denton proper on Bonnie Brae and Allred Road from the McCutchin family. The sellers were represented by Younger Partners’ Ben McCutchin.

Ben McCutchin –

The land is the remaining acreage of the 3,000-acre Pilot Knob Ranch, which had been in the McCutchin family for 80 years.

“This transaction took three years from contract to close because of a number of obstacles from zoning, pipelines, a producing gas well on the property, and getting the property annexed by the City of Denton,” Ben says. “This property is known as the Pilot Knob Ranch is the last tract of the McCutchin family’s 3,000-acre ranch, which had been in the family for about 80 years.”

The buyer has plans for a residential development.

This transaction follows a summer closing by national homebuilder D.R. Horton, which acquired 59.244 acres for a new housing development along Bonnie Brae Street, east of Interstate 35W, west of Bonnie Brae, and South of FM 2449 on current agricultural land. Younger Partners’ David Hinson and Tom Grunnah brokered that transaction.  D.R. Horton plans to build 206 homes.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleThe Top 100 2020
Next articleVeterans Day in 2020: quiet parades, somber virtual events

Latest News

Nonprofit

Greater Fort Worth Builders Association helps Navy Veteran and civil servant

FWBP Staff -
Greater Fort Worth Builders Association (GFWBA) joined forces with Cowtown Warriors to...
Read more
Real Estate

HistoryMaker Homes announces new hires

FWBP Staff -
HistoryMaker Homes recently hired two new executives — Matt Wiggins as Chief Financial Officer and Bruce Pine as Director of Land...
Read more
Business

D.R. Horton reports 4Q, year-end results that beat expectations

AP News -
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) _ D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $829 million.
Read more
Commerical

TCU’s Roxo aiding Fort Worth nonprofits, others

Neetish Basnet -
Southside Preservation Hall, the sprawling red-brick complex at the corner of Lipscomb Street and Maddox Avenue, is a preeminent setting in Near...
Read more
Commerical

Trinity Coffee House takes over Craftwork Coffee site in The Foundry District

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth entrepreneurs Sam and Jennifer Demel (38 & Vine; The Demel Group) added a new business to their North Texas portfolio,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101