58-acre site in Fort Worth targeted for development

A 58-acre site in southwest Fort Worth near the intersection of Interstates 20 and 35W has been sold to a buyer who plans to use the property for future development.

Younger Partners principal Carter Crow and senior vice president Michael Ytem brokered the sale on behalf of an undisclosed seller, Younger Partners announced in a news release. Justin Toon of Industrial Reserve represented the buyer, the release said.

The acreage at 5921 South Freeway has ramp access to both I-20 and I-35 as well as easy access to major southwest Fort Worth employers including Alcon Laboratories, Miller Coors and Ben E. Keith Foods.

“This property possesses great potential for the buyer with its location near major roadways in a fast-growing area of the southwest Metroplex,” Crow said.

Ytem noted that cities near the property, including Burleson, Everman and Crowley, have been attracting more people and businesses over the past five years, making the location a prime target for owners and developers interested in taking advantage of the growth.

“The continuum of a competitive market has forced developers to look at geographic areas they would have initially put on the back burner,” Ytem said. “The southern sectors of both Tarrant and Dallas counties have kept me busy.”

Based in Dallas, Younger Partners is a full-service commercial real estate firm providing investment, leasing, and management services to investors and tenants in the Dallas/Fort Worth region.The company also specializes in the acquisition and disposition of land, multifamily, office, industrial, and retail properties.