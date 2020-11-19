D.R. Horton acquires 170-acres in north Fort Worth for residential development

72.4 F
By FWBP Staff
Bailey Park courtesy

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

D.R. Horton has purchased a 170-acre residential development site in North Fort Worth with plans to  build approximately 450 homes on the site.

Landry Burdine and Austin Reilly who specialize in land and lot sales to homebuilders and master-planned community developers throughout the metroplex for Land Advisors Organization’s Dallas-Fort Worth office, represented the seller in the transaction. No purchase price was released.

The site is located a few miles north of Interstate 820, on the south side of Bailey Boswell Road and offers access to Boat Club Road to the west and Business Highway 287 to the east, providing commuting access for future residents.

The property is directly adjacent to Boswell High School and minutes from Wayside Middle School and Bryson Elementary School making it an ideal location for families. Eagle Mountain Lake and the Fort Worth Nature Center and Refuge to the west of the property compliment the sites desirable location by also offering residents quick access to outdoor recreational space, according to Land Advisors Organization.

“In-migration is extremely strong and fueling a lot of the growth across Dallas-Fort Worth and its submarkets. Homeowners are fleeing the East and West Coast cities for the affordability and lower taxes of places like Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Burdine of Land Advisors Organization’s Dallas-Fort Worth office. “This significantly increased demand coupled with historically low interest rates will drive the success of this much-needed new home community.”

The firm continues to advise clients on this product type and is working on several similar projects in the area, according to a news release. D.R. Horton is based in Arlington.

