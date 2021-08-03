Dunn, co-founder of Dallas real estate investment firm, dies in California plane crash

Kenneth “Ken” Dunn, co-founder of Dallas-based The Rainier Companies, was killed in an airplane crash on Monday, July 26.

“The Rainier family is deeply saddened by the loss of its co-founder, partner and friend. Our most heartfelt sympathies go to Ken’s family during this unbelievably difficult time. He will be terribly missed,” said Rainier President and CEO Danny Lovell.

After many years in banking and real estate, in 2003, he joined Tim Nichols in creating Rainier Capital Management as a platform for real estate investment and a home to transact business with friends inside the company and out. He stayed connected to a broad group of professionals throughout his career and was a dedicated friend to many.

Since its founding in 2003, Rainier has closed in excess of $2.5 billion of investment assets and currently has an operating portfolio valued at more than $1.6 billion.

Six deaths were confirmed in the crash of a twin-engine jet near a golf course in the Lake Tahoe area, authorities said Wednesday.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said all those aboard the Bombardier CL 600 died when it crashed Monday in a heavily wooded area near the Ponderosa Golf Course in Truckee, near the Northern California border with Nevada. Authorities initially said three people died in the crash.

The aircraft went down several blocks from a runway as the pilot was trying to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The plane burst into flames, but the fire was quickly doused.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. The flight originated from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.