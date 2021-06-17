Educational technology company takes lease at DFW Airport

Stream Realty Partners, a national real estate services, development and investment company, has announced they have secured a 20,055-square-foot industrial lease for ProComputing Corporation at 1160 Mustang Drive in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. ProComputing is a technology company that partners with IT education leaders to bring the latest educational technologies to students and educators throughout Texas.

Stream’s Todd Noonan, Senior Vice President, and Jeremy Kelly, Vice President, represented ProComputing in the transaction, while Steve Koldyke and Kacy Jones of CBRE provided representation for the landlord, Clarion Partners.

“Tenants are continuing to choose the DFW Airport area due to the functionality of newer buildings and convenient access to multiple highways,” said Noonan. “Despite strong demand, there are still great options available for tenants in quality buildings.”