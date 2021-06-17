Embrey Partners sells multifamily community in Euless

Embrey Partners has closed on its sale of Domain at Founders Parc, a 285-unit multifamily community in Euless.

The community, which opened in the second quarter of 2020, has experienced an exceptional leasing velocity with its easy access to nearby job opportunities and quality of life attractions such as high-end retail, restaurants, AT&T Stadium, Texas Live and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Living spaces feature contemporary custom cabinets, wood-style flooring, large kitchen islands, stainless appliances, ceramic/glass tile backsplashes, under-counter lighting, walk-in showers, garden-style soaking tubs, spacious walk-in closets, balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers. Residential amenities include a resort style pool, poolside cabanas, a fitness center with spin studio and virtual trainer, cyber and resident lounges, coffee bar, game room, conference rooms, pet park and spa, bike wash and repair shop, fire pit and outdoor kitchen.

“Embrey has earned a well-deserved reputation for projects driven by high-end design and attention to detail when it comes to creating places where people want to be,” said John Kirk, Managing Director & Executive Vice President, Development. “The Domain at Founders Parc upholds and advances that reputation as evidenced by the high popularity of residential interest and leasing.”

San Antonio-based Embrey in February sold Kelley at Samuels Avenue, a Fort Worth premier property that preserved two historic homes on the property, including the Garvey House.