Euless shopping center sold

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced the sale of Post Oak Shopping Center, a 20,620-square foot retail property located in Euless on June 12.

Philip Levy, investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor.

The buyer, a private investor, was also secured and represented by Levy. Post Oak Shopping Center is located at 13912 Trinity Blvd. Constructed in 1968, the building is situated on a 2.3-acres with ample paved parking.