EVO Entertainment to open first North Texas location in Southlake

EVO Entertainment, an Austin-based entertainment operator, is planning to open a new, large format, experiential venue in Southlake Town Square.

The new venue will combine a movie theater, gourmet dining and mixology as well as bowling and gaming options. It is expected to open in Southlake Town Square near the end of 2021, and will be the first Dallas-Fort Worth area for the brand.

“Southlake Town Square continues to pursue innovative operators offering the most engaging and unique experiences,” said Jason Kasal, vice president and senior leasing director – western division with Retail Properties of America Inc., owner and operator of Southlake Town Square. “Introducing the EVO Entertainment concept in Southlake Town Square will provide a highly elevated movie-watching experience combined with a host of other amenities to add a new level of entertainment to our carefully curated lifestyle destination.”

The space will undergo a multi-million dollar renovation to EVO’s flagship experiential entertainment concept featuring luxury dine-in theaters, a scratch kitchen and craft bar, bowling lanes, over 12,000 square feet of video and redemption arcades, an indoor ropes course and rock wall, bumper cars, laser tag, virtual reality, and private event space. The films will include the latest releases as well as classics — on any of seven screens. EVO Entertainment will open at 1450 Plaza Place.

The reconfigured venue will also include a full restaurant and bar, gaming (including virtual reality), bowling, private party rooms and other entertainment. An outdoor gathering place is also planned for a green space front yard with seating and a fire pit that will connect into the environment near Muchacho Tex Mex, a restaurant opening in Southlake Town Square in July.

“After exploring the DFW Metroplex, we determined that Southlake—particularly Southlake Town Square–was the best place to enter the market,” said Mitch Roberts, CEO of EVO Entertainment Group. “We are excited to be part of an environment with some of the best retail in a lifestyle destination that truly values the experiential element of shopping, dining and playing together as an elevated human experience.”

EVO Entertainment Group is comprised of a number of innovative brands including EVO Entertainment, EVO Cinemas, and EVO Concerts. Launched in 2014, EVO Entertainment Group currently employs over 1,000 team members.