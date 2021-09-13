Fast-growing logistics company opens Grand Prairie facility

Global logistics management services company OSM Worldwide has opened a new, 149,000 square foot facility at 3550 Roy Orr Blvd. in Grand Prairie. The new campus will include a modern, 3,600 square foot office to host on-site customer meetings.

“The addition of this new facility into our operational network further enhances our ability to provide our customers with fast and reliable eCommerce shipping solutions,” says Michael Johnson, the new General Manager in Grand Prairie. “It significantly expands the OSM Premium Network of delivery solutions for our customers and partners.”

Operations will be facilitated by OSM’s proprietary OSMART system for parcel management, which has been specifically optimized for improving network internal transfer, including Texas. Other technology enhancements include a high-speed NPI Xstream sorter, which will enable sorting automation for improved, fast, accurate throughput. In addition, predictive infrastructure—including scan, receive, compute, weigh, sort and ship technology—promises to provide data visibility for business intelligence and analytics.

The site also offers dedicated, onsite trailer parking space for facilitating pickups, deliveries and transfers. The building features extensive dock accessibility to optimize inbound, transfer and outbound flow. Additional features include energy-efficient LED lighting and high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) air movement.

“We’re very proud of the major technology enhancements that are part of this new infrastructure and are confident that it will provide the ideal runway for providing exceptional service to our customers and an environment of excellence for our team,” says OSM President James Kelley.

OSM Worldwide, headquartered just outside Chicago, was recently recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. The company ranked #1952 on the list and reported revenue growth of 228%.