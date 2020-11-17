Property management change in Sundance Square

Fine Line Group, the Family Office of Sasha and Ed Bass, has announced it has formally transitioned property management responsibilities for the Sundance Square properties from the Henry S. Miller Company to a new in-house entity, Sundance Square Management LLC.

Bill Boecker and Henry S. Miller III have been named president and CEO of Sundance Square Management, according to a statement.

“To ensure a smooth transition, Sundance Square Management has retained the majority of current on-site management and leasing staff. Over the course of the last year, and especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas-based Henry S. Miller Company has been an invaluable partner, leveraging over 100-years of commercial real estate management expertise to help us operate and manage Sundance Square through a very challenging time,” according to the statement.

Henry S. Miller Company assumed management responsibilities in January 2020, taking over the operations from longtime Sundance Square management led by Johnny Campbell, who is now CEO of City Center Management Co., which has charge of the Wells Fargo Tower, the Bank of America Tower and their two attached parking garages.

Campbell was president and CEO of Sundance Square from January 2001 to January 2020.

Henry S. Miller Management Company was Sundance Square’s first property management and leasing firm in the early 1980s. Other iconic Miller-owned developments in Dallas-Fort Worth were Highland Park Village, Preston Royal, Prestonwood Country Club and West Village. The company still owns significant commercial real estate assets In Texas and the southwestern U.S. and is developing various projects throughout D-FW.