73.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Real Estate Commerical Property management change in Sundance Square
Real EstateCommerical

Property management change in Sundance Square

By FWBP Staff

Sundance Square

Other News

Government

Tarrant County offered free rides to the polls and voters hopped on board

FWBP Staff -
In a year of record voter turnout, there were more than 5,800 trips to the polls under a...
Read more
Sports

Theo Epstein steps down after 9 seasons leading Cubs

AP News -
By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer CHICAGO (AP) — Theo Epstein, who transformed the long-suffering Chicago Cubs and helped...
Read more
Health Care

Law firm offers free estate plans for health care workers during pandemic

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth attorney Erik Martin says he felt compelled to find a way for his law firm to...
Read more
Health Care

British Airways, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan

AP News -
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press LONDON (AP) — British Airways said Tuesday that it will start testing passengers flying...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Fine Line Group, the Family Office of Sasha and Ed Bass, has announced it has formally transitioned property management responsibilities for the Sundance Square properties from the Henry S. Miller Company to a new in-house entity, Sundance Square Management LLC.

Bill Boecker and Henry S. Miller III have been named president and CEO of Sundance Square Management, according to a statement.

“To ensure a smooth transition, Sundance Square Management has retained the majority of current on-site management and leasing staff.  Over the course of the last year, and especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dallas-based Henry S. Miller Company has been an invaluable partner, leveraging over 100-years of commercial real estate management expertise to help us operate and manage Sundance Square through a very challenging time,” according to the statement.

Henry S. Miller Company assumed management responsibilities in January 2020, taking over the operations from longtime Sundance Square management led by Johnny Campbell, who is now CEO of City Center Management Co., which has charge of the Wells Fargo Tower, the Bank of America Tower and their two attached parking garages.
Campbell was president and CEO of Sundance Square from January 2001 to January 2020.

Henry S. Miller Management Company was Sundance Square’s first property management and leasing firm in the early 1980s. Other iconic Miller-owned developments in Dallas-Fort Worth were Highland Park Village, Preston Royal, Prestonwood Country Club and West Village. The company still owns significant commercial real estate assets In Texas and the southwestern U.S. and is developing various projects throughout D-FW.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleTexas official selected as vice chairman of Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission
Next articleNational Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame 2021 Inductees

Latest News

Business

Single-family home rentals coming to market in Fort Worth area

Neetish Basnet -
A hybrid residential development concept is ready to open in the Fort Worth market. Pheonix, Arizona-based developer NexMetro...
Read more
Business

New student housing for Texas Wesleyan from Panteras/Miyama partnership

FWBP Staff -
Student housing developer Panteras Development Partners and owner-operator Miyama USA Texas on Nov. 16 announced they have entered into a long-term ground...
Read more
Business

Big lease for renovated building on Vickery

FWBP Staff -
 Stream Realty Partners a national real estate services, development, and investment company, announced Nov. 16 its Fort Worth office has secured a...
Read more
Commerical

Fort Capital closes sale of 18-building industrial portfolio

FWBP Staff -
Fort Capital announced Nov. 10 that it closed the sale of an 18-building light industrial portfolio totaling 606,889 square feet across the...
Read more
Real Estate

Technology-advanced multifamily development Presidium Revelstoke now leasing

FWBP Staff -
Presidium, a diversified real estate development, investment and management firm, is now leasing Presidium Revelstoke, a three-story,...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101