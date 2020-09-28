Five-story, 390-unit apartment opens on Near Southside

1001 W. Rosedale Cooper courtesy

If you’ve driven down 8th Avenue or West Rosedale Street you’ve probably noticed The Cooper, a $65 million, five-story, 390-unit contemporary urban residential community.

The apartments, located at 1001 West Rosedale St., is now open. Developed by Lang Partners, the apartments encompass two separate city blocks between West Rosedale and West Oleander streets that are connected via a sky-bridge over Washington Avenue.

It is the largest such project in the burgeoning Near Southside district.



“The Cooper was years in the making – with very complicated land assemblage, required re-zoning, infrastructure improvements, plus planning and construction – so to see the final product and finally be able to open its doors to residents is a major accomplishment and huge milestone for all of us at Lang Partners,” said Dirik Oudt, co-founder and director of development at Lang Partners. “We incorporated every possible luxury amenity and state-of-the-art technology desired by today’s modern apartment dweller, so The Cooper truly sets a new standard for urban living in Fort Worth.”



The Cooper’s amenities include a location familiar to many in Fort Worth, a first-of-its-kind, on-site hospitality bar, Craftwork at The Cooper, which will be open to both residents of The Cooper and the general public seven-days-a-week. An offshoot of Fort Worth’s Craftwork Coffee Co., Craftwork at The Cooper offers specialty coffees, a curation of craft beer, select wines, and light grab-and-go food. Craftwork will also offer The Cooper residents with poolside beverage service and access to private work suites, communal worktables, and conference rooms.



The Cooper offers a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom hotel-inspired apartments and townhomes. Residents will enjoy expansive glass windows, spacious 10-to-12-foot ceilings, wood plank-style floors, Dormakaba keyless access systems, custom-designed walk-in closets, natural stone finishes, walk-in glass showers and deep soaking tubs, dual sink bath vanities, private balconies/terraces, and chefs’ kitchens with quartz/granite countertops, platinum silver/slate steel appliances, gooseneck faucets, double stainless steel sinks, and prep islands. Floor plans range from 540 to 1,810 square feet, with prices ranging from $1,200 to $4,000 per month.

The Cooper, developed by Lang Partners





Other community-wide amenities at The Cooper include:

• Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi in common areas

• Resort-style zero-edge pool with lounging shelf, sundeck, and towel service

• Outdoor grilling and lounge stations with fire pits

• State-of-the-art fitness center with strength training equipment and separate yoga studio

• Leash-free pet park with lounge and “paw spa”

• Co-working lounge/business center with scanners, copiers, computers, communal and private workspaces, and multiple meeting/conference rooms

• Media center with HDTVs and billiards

• Direct-to-door dry cleaning services

• 24/7 emergency maintenance

• ChargePoint electric vehicle (EV) charging stations

• Controlled-access six-level garage with 547 parking spaces, 80 of which are non-controlled and open for public/community use

• Hundreds of walkable dining, shopping and entertainment options in the Near Southside.



The Cooper was also developed with sustainability in mind. With a 76-walk score and 81 bike score, The Cooper positively impacts its surrounding environment, reducing the need for a car and allowing residents to stay socially connected and healthier by living in a pedestrian-oriented environment. Also, as a high-density, urban infill residential community, it is aligned with the objectives in the City of Fort Worth’s economic development strategic plan, providing a more balanced mix of uses in an urban neighborhood, diversifying the tax base, and taking advantage of existing infrastructure, roads and utilities.





In addition to Lang Partners as the developer, other project team members include KWA Construction as the general contractor, GFF as the architect, Moore Design Group as the interior design firm, Huitt-Zollars as the civil engineer, Jordan & Skala Engineers as the MEP engineer, and Vertika as the structural engineer.

