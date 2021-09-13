Former Pier 1 Imports Distribution Center in Mansfield sold

LanCarte Commercial has announced the sale of Heritage Park located at 2200 Heritage Parkway in Mansfield.

The 459,868 square foot industrial warehouse that formerly served as the Pier One Imports global distribution center was sold to a private investor for an undisclosed amount. Sarah LanCarte and Darren Cain with LanCarte Commercial had the exclusive listing and represented the seller, a Mansfield based company. Brad Harrell, with KW Commercial represented the buyer. The building is available for lease.

“This transaction represents one of the most significant private investments in the Dallas-Fort Worth industrial sector over the last few years. This building is truly unique with considerable built-in utility, a premium, central location between two major thoroughfares in the thriving Mansfield industrial sub-market, and access to one of the strongest labor markets in north Texas”, Sarah LanCarte of LanCarte Commercial said in a statement. “As the demand for industrial space across the north Texas region continues to increase, we believe Heritage Park will continue to offer potential tenants the unique opportunity to operate in one of the strongest industrial markets in Dallas-Fort Worth.”