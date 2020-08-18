94.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Real Estate Commerical Former Toys 'R' Us reopens as Havertys in Southlake
Real Estate

Former Toys ‘R’ Us reopens as Havertys in Southlake

By FWBP Staff
Southlake Havertys interior courtesy photo

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff

HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) will officially open its new store in Southlake Corners on Friday, August 21, 2020. The 32,300 square foot store is a former Toys “R” Us location. The store design includes an open layout and semi-transparent partitions that serve as display backdrops without hampering the open sightlines of the showroom. Merchandise is thoughtfully arranged and accessorized generating ideas and inspiration. Havertys complimentary in-home design service, H Design, has a dedicated space for in-store consultations. Across the back of the showroom, a large mattress department allows customers to “test-stretch” a variety of name brands and innovative products.

Clarence H. Smith, president and chief executive officer said, “We are pleased to open our store in Southlake Corners. Havertys has been in the furniture retail business since 1885, serving the Dallas/Ft. Worth area since 1894, and now have 10 stores in this important market. This year has been challenging and intensified the desire to improve our homes. Our teams have responded, and we take great pride in continuing to provide personalized thoughtful service. We offer exclusive Havertys merchandise that combines uncompromised craftsmanship and design to create long lasting pieces that provide comfort and function for years to come,” Smith concluded.

Keith Permenter, branch manager of the new store said, “I am very happy to bring the Havertys furniture brand closer to our customers in the Southlake, North Richland Hills, Colleyville and surrounding areas. We are mindful of the concerns during this unfamiliar time and care about our team members, customers and communities. We follow COVID-19 CDC guidelines, offer appointments for at-risk customers outside normal store hours, and options for contactless check-out and delivery. Our team members look forward to welcoming customers to the newest Havertys store, albeit from a “social distance” and masked, but remain dedicated to helping everyone bring their vision of home to life.”

