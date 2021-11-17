Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Fort Capital acquires Arlington light industrial and office buildings

Robert Francis
🕐 1 min read

Fort Capital has acquired 1401 & 1501 Nolan Ryan Expressway in Arlington. The property known as Ballpark Circle consists of two Class A assets totaling 236,547 square feet—a 74,739 square foot light industrial building and a 161,808 square foot office building.

The property is located within Arlington’s Entertainment District and is within walking distance to attractions including AT&T Stadium and Globe Life Field. The area’s growth is showing no signs of slowing down with the recent groundbreaking of an 888-room hotel and the new Arlington Convention Center.

“The Arlington Submarket has proven to be an optimal location for acquiring property,” said Jason Baxter, CEO and President. “This investment provides the opportunity to acquire a one-of-a-kind asset in an unbeatable location overlooking AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field, Globe Life Park, and Texas Live.”

Earlier this week, Fort Capital also acquired four Class B industrial buildings totaling 190,008 square feet at Shoreline Business Park in Arlington. These assets are located within two miles of I-20 and four miles of State Highway 360 providing tenants with access to the major population centers in the DFW Metroplex.

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

