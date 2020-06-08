Fort Worth-Based Peloton Land Solutions Inc. announces promotions

After four years with the firm, Associate Principal/Senior Project Manager Nathan Thompson, P.E. has been promoted to vice president and principal of Peloton Land Solutions Inc., Frisco office.



“Since walking through Peloton’s doors, we knew Nathan would do great things. He continues to define what we look for in our team members and is the leader we envisioned he would be,” said Peloton Board Chairman and CEO Aric Head.

“Nathan’s ability to quickly assess client needs and provide strategic solutions brings added value to our clients, project partners and team.”

Thompson is a 20-year veteran of land development and civil engineering and is known for assisting developers in the formation and administration of various special-purpose districts. He has also coordinated tax increment financing (TIF) and tax increment reinvestment zones (TIRZ) with area municipalities.

He is a registered professional engineer in Texas and has been admitted to the State Bar of Texas. Thompson holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University at College Station and a Juris Doctor, cum laude, from SMU Dedman School of Law in Dallas.

Peloton also announced additional promotions of Associate Principals:

Associate Principal Brad Sicard, P.E., LEED AP, currently leads Peloton’s site civil practice group from the Fort Worth office. is providing ongoing services for The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth and was the project manager of the JB Hunt terminal at the BNSF Intermodal facility in Haslet, and the Wal-Mart distribution center in AllianceTexas. He joined Peloton in 2012 and has 13 years of civil engineering experience. Originally from Shreveport, he attended Texas A&M University where he graduated with a degree in civil engineering.

Associate Principal Ben Raef, P.E., has 10 years’ experience in civil engineering and consulting for local municipalities and developers. His clients have included several area municipalities such as the Fort Worth Water Department and the City of Keller. His private sector clients are major national and regional homebuilders including DR Horton, Lackland Holdings, and Pulte. He graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor of arts in Civil Engineering

Associate Principal Kole Weber, P.E., joined Peloton immediately after earning his bachelor of science in civil engineering from Texas Tech University in 2010. Weber currently leads a group of engineers that design major infrastructure and site design projects in the rapidly growing AllianceTexas area. Notable recent projects he managed include the design-build UPS facility, the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company hangar, and major infrastructure improvements for the Schwab campus in Westlake, Texas, which completed the Town’s water system

Peloton Land Solutions Inc. was founded 10 years ago in Fort Worth and has grown to more than 120 professional engineers, planners, surveyors, scientists, landscape architects and support personnel. The company has offices in Fort Worth, Frisco, Austin and Las Vegas.

