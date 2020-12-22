Registration open for Beck School of Construction

The City of Fort Worth, in partnership with The Beck Group Fort Worth, is accepting applications for The Beck School of Construction Program.

The program is for Certified Minority Business Equity Firms who are in the construction business or construction-related services business. The program is a nine-month program beginning Feb. 18, 2021. Classes will be held one evening per month, on Thursdays, at the Hazel Harvey Peace Center, 818 Missouri Ave. Classes may also be held virtually from 4-6 p.m.

Online applications are available:

Applications are due by Jan. 24, 2021.

The Beck School of Construction provides comprehensive training sessions to help minority Business Equity Firms learn more about different aspects of the construction industry that will assist them in their growth and development, improve their business operations, enhance managerial, technical and administrative expertise and learn how to do business with large public- and private-sector industries.

“We look forward to seeing the kind of results in awarded contracts that we’ve seen in previous graduating classes,” said Christina Brooks, director of the city’s Department of Diversity & Inclusion. “Thus far, the City of Fort Worth and the Beck Group collectively have awarded more than $14 million in contracts to graduates of the 2019 and 2020 Beck School of Construction. Beck continues to be an outstanding partner in advancing progress in its capacity building of Business Equity Firms located within the city’s marketplace. They are certainly charting a path for success that other companies can follow.”

Gwen Wilson, assistant director of the city’s Department of Diversity & Inclusion, said this is the third year for the program.

“We are proud of the relationship between the city and The Beck Group. More Business Equity Firms are bidding on city projects and receiving awards at the prime and subcontractor levels. Given the city’s commitment to business equity, we’re thrilled that the Beck School of Construction continues to set more Minority Business Equity firms up for success. This program is a win-win for Minority-owned businesses, the City and The Beck Group,” Wilson said.

To participate in the program, a business must be certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in Construction or provide construction-related services; obtained certification by the Dallas/Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council or the North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency; and be located within the six-county marketplace (Tarrant, Dallas, Denton, Johnson, Parker and Wise counties).

Participants must be committed to completing all nine sessions to graduate from the program. The goal of the program is to provide training to help MBEs increase their knowledge of the construction industry and to be competitive in bidding on projects with the City of Fort Worth, The Beck Group and other public/private organizations, the city said in a news release.