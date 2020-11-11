Greater Fort Worth Builders Association helps Navy Veteran and civil servant

72.6 F
Nonprofit

By FWBP Staff
Greater Fort Worth Builders Association (GFWBA) joined forces with Cowtown Warriors to provide home improvements for H.R. “Bill” Williams, a 92-year-old Navy veteran, retired civil servant and great, great-grandfather.

The renovation project included replacing a bathtub with a walk-in shower, widening a door to be wheelchair accessible, inserting a pocket door, installing new electrical fixtures and updating paint.

Cowtown Warriors, a Fort Worth-based 501(c)3 organization whose mission is “To serve and honor our wounded North Texas Veterans,” contributed $12,000 towards the project.
Builders Association members donated materials and labor at discounted rates.

The project was led by association member Jake Montgomery of Silverado Construction Services, who worked with BMC Building Supplies, Expressions Home Gallery, Lee Lighting, Kelly Moore Paint, Rick’s Hardware, Ferguson Plumbing Supply, Flooring Inspirations and Village Cupboards; non-GFWBA members Teague Glass and Click’s Construction Services also contributed to the project.

“The Greater Fort Worth Builders Association is honored to partner with Cowtown Warriors to provide home improvements for a true American Hero.  Our members are excited to be of service to Bill and his family as a small token of appreciation for his service to our country,” President Michael Garabedian said.

Williams is a current resident of Denton. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1928 and enlisted in the Navy on his 17th birthday. After an extended stint at Boot Camp due to scarlet fever and pneumonia, he was sent to the Pacific Theatre, where he served until December 1948 and was honorably discharged as a Quartermaster 2nd Class.
Williams returned to active duty September 1950 after being called up from the Naval Reserves to serve in the Korean Conflict. Initially assigned to a destroyer, he was soon transferred to San Francisco because of his previous years of service. Williams was assigned to the Horace F. Spurgin, an ACM-13 mine planter and “herald” installer operating out of San Francisco Bay until being  honorably discharged in April 1952.

Williams earned his GED equivalent prior to his discharge in 1948 and was able to use the GI Bill to complete advanced education to become an auditor. He worked as an auditor for the Defense Civil Preparedness Agency (DCPA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) until his retirement in 1991.

