Fort Worth Running Co. coming to 3100 S. Hulen center

Vision Commercial Real Estate’s Molly MacEwan, Clint Renfro, and Scott Lowe, Directors and Partner at Vision Commercial, completed lease negotiations at 3100 S Hulen in Fort Worth, with Robert Snider, the brokerage associate at The Woodmont Company.

Suite 158 will now be leased to Fort Worth Running Company to use the 3,180 square foot space as a retail store for athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. Located in Trinity Commons, Fort Worth Running Co. joins the marquee center with Tom Thumb, Body Bar Pilates, Glamour Paws, Starbucks, DSW, and more! With its close proximity to TCU and Tanglewood, students and customers can soon shop for gear at Fort Worth Running Co.

In the lease negotiations, Vision Commercial represented the landlord while the tenant was represented by The Woodmont Company.

Vision Commercial Real Estate’s Cameron Haddad, Director at Vision Commercial, and Zach Boatwright recently completed lease negotiations at 3990 N Collins in Arlington, with Konel Romada at Segovia Retail Group.

Marco’s Pizza will now be preparing pizza and much more in suite 134. The 1,397 square foot space is now a part of Waters Edge at Viridian with easy accessibility, being within five minutes from I-30. Marco’s Pizza will be nearby Cherry Blow Dry Bar, Perfect Hair, Organic CBD, Upscale Nails, Man Cave, and much more! Customers can enjoy a slice of pizza in December 2020.

In the lease negotiations, Vision Commercial represented the landlord while the tenant was represented by the Segovia Retail Group.