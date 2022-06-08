Will Fort Worth’s first H-E-B store anchor new development at Alliance Texas? Who knows?￼

Editor’s note: Hillwood, the company that operates Alliance Texas in North Fort Worth, issued a news release via its public relations agency Wednesday morning saying that Fort Worth’s first H-E-B grocery store would anchor a new phase of a popular food-and-entertainment complex at Alliance. On Wednesday afternoon, the agency issued a “correction,” saying “H-E-B has not announced a store at this site nor a timeline for construction” and amending the original news release to say the development would be “anchored by a major grocer.” The agency said H-E-B was “inadvertently” included in the earlier release. The following story has been updated accordingly.

The latest addition to the Parkside at Alliance Town Center development at Alliance Texas will feature a Torchy’s Tacos, a new Black Rifle Coffee Company location and a “major grocer,” according to a pair of conflicting news releases from Hillwood, the company that operates Alliance Texas.

Both releases agreed that construction is underway on the site for Torchy’s, Black Rifle, a new CAVA restaurant, a Dash Nail Spa and other outlets planned to open in early 2023 at the 30,000-square-foot food and entertainment destination.

The discrepancy involved the “major grocer,” which the initial release said would be an H-E-B store anchoring the Parkside additions on the east side of Hillwood Parkway adjacent to Bluestem Park, a 14-acre natural oasis in the heart of Alliance Town Center. A second release said H-E-B had been mentioned “inadvertently” and that the grocery chain had not announced plans to build a store at the site.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

H-E-B reportedly owns the location in question.

With or without H-E-B, the Parkside addition is on its way to fruition, and the remainder of the news release was left unchanged.

“Parkside at Alliance Town Center continues to be a destination for the region and I’m excited to welcome some new additions to serve our growing community,” Mark Miller, senior vice president of retail development at Hillwood, said in the release. “Torchy’s, CAVA, Black Rifle and Dash Nail Spa diversify our existing retail, restaurant and entertainment options, promoting strong community engagement and building upon Alliance Town Center’s vibrant atmosphere.”

With the launch of Parkside in late 2017, Phase l on the west side of Hillwood Parkway features a variety of dining options overlooking Bluestem Park, including Grub Burger Bar, Shell Shack, First Watch and MOD Pizza.

- Advertisement -

Parkside at Alliance Town Center is designed to complement the surrounding natural environment and seamlessly blend with Bluestem Park with easy access to walking and biking trails, the release said.

With the addition of Torchy’s, Cava, Black Rifle and Dash among others currently in negotiations, the release said, less than 3,000 square feet of retail space remains available at Parkside.