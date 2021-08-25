Fort Worth’s MAG Capital Partners acquires Ohio industrial portfolio

Fort Worth-based MAG Capital Partners LLC, has acquired a three-building, 23.3-acre industrial portfolio through a long-term, sale-leaseback-structured transaction.

The recently renovated 257,622-square-foot manufacturing campus located at 150 East Longview Ave. in Mansfield, Ohio, was previously owned by Nanogate North America which produces design-oriented, multi-functional components and surfaces for many industries, including mobility, aviation, home appliances and medical.

MAG Capital Partners’ execution of the real estate purchase was coordinated to occur shortly after Nanogate’s acquisition by Techniplas, a provider of highly engineered technical solutions to the automotive, transportation, and industrial markets.

Nanogate will be rebranded and will be the sole U.S. location for Techniplas. Together, the combined company will have 25 locations worldwide employing more than 3,500 people producing their combined company’s full suite of molding and finishing solutions to the automotive and aviation industries. MAG said in a news release.

“With a client base that includes Airbus, Audi, BMW, Porsche and Jaguar, and the recent acquisition by Techniplas, whose operations date back to 1941, the new Nanogate/Techniplas combined company is an exciting new tenant to have under the MAG Capital Partners umbrella,” said Dax T.S. Mitchell, co-founder and principal of MAG Capital Partners.

Mansfield, Ohio, is located midway between Columbus and Cleveland via Interstate 71 and part of the Northeast Ohio and North-Central Ohio regions.

Richland County has been a center of industrial production and technical innovation for over a century. It is home to one of America’s most productive electric furnace steel mills, as well as metal fabrication and plastic component production that supplies U.S. and foreign automakers, MAG said.

“Mansfield has a long history of manufacturing which has grown from its exceptional distribution infrastructure, relatively low cost of doing business and talented, dedicated workforce. Nanogate has been a key part of this growth and our partnership with the newly-structured Techniplas company will help them thrive in the current U.S. manufacturing environment,” said Andrew Gi, co-founder and principal of MAG Capital Partners.

MAG Capital Partners was represented in the transaction by Mary Garnett and Jim Tuesley of Barnes & Thornburg LLP. The seller was represented by Jonathan Wolfe and Jordan Shtulman of Stream Capital Partners.

MAG Capital Partners, LLC, is a private investment firm that currently holds investments in both operating companies and net-leased industrial properties throughout the United States.

