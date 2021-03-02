Freese and Nichols completes move to Burnett Plaza

Freese and Nichols Inc, has completed its move to Burnett Plaza in downtown Fort Worth, relocating 300 of the firm’s almost 1,000 employees.

The professional consulting firm has been based in Fort Worth since it was founded by Major John B. Hawley in 1894 and now operates 24 offices across seven states.

“Relocating to Fort Worth’s thriving downtown reinforces our commitment to the city and region where we started,” President and CEO Brian Coltharp said. “At the same time, we’re continuing to build our teams across Texas and the Southeast United States to provide clients with the outstanding, localized service they deserve.”

The new headquarters occupies three full floors at Burnett Plaza, a 40-story office tower that is certified LEED Silver by the U.S. Green Building Council and has earned the Energy Star rating. The building overlooks a two-acre urban park and is owned and managed by Cousins Properties and represented by Jack Clark of Red Oak Realty.

“Burnett Plaza’s sustainable aspects fit squarely with our focus on sustainability for both our clients and ourselves,” Coltharp said. “One of our key values is helping to improve all the communities where we live and work, and this is an example of that dedication.”

Freese and Nichols serves local, state and federal entities in the water, transportation, aviation, buildings, and energy industries. A sampling of the firm’s North Texas projects includes the Clearfork Main Street Bridge for the City of Fort Worth; the 150-mile Integrated Pipeline Project, jointly owned by the Tarrant Regional Water District and the City of Dallas; the Terminal Renewal and Improvement Program at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; and the Center of Excellence for Energy Technology at Tarrant County College.

“Downtown is Fort Worth’s premier corporate address, and Freese and Nichols’ relocation adds to the wealth of talent that makes downtown such a dynamic location,” said Andy Taft, President of Downtown Fort Worth, Inc.

The new headquarters offers proximity to residences, cultural attractions and transit options that help the firm continue its commitment to employee satisfaction. The Great Place to Work Institute repeatedly names Freese and Nichols among the Best Medium Workplaces in the United States and Texas.

“This move not only locates us around the corner from some of our largest clients, it allows us to provide our staff with a state-of-the-art working environment and helps us attract new employees to one of the most vibrant areas of the country,” Coltharp said.

Freese and Nichols’ previous headquarters was at International Plaza in southwest Fort Worth.