FW Police Officers Association sells property downtown

After more than 30 years, the Fort Worth Police Office Association (FPOA) has sold property located at 904 Collier Street. The association originally made plans to develop the land for a new headquarters in 2014, but after a development deal that went south resulted in a loss for the organization, the association listed the property for sale. Will Northern, WNC Real Estate brokered the real estate transaction for the group.



“Finding the right buyer proved to be challenging,” Northern said. “There was a small amount of limestone just below the surface that wouldn’t allow for cost effective, subterranean parking.”



Multifamily developer Urban Genesis, represented by Scott Edmonson, purchased the property located on the outskirts of downtown Fort Worth between West 7th Street and Lancaster. The Houston-based developer is currently in the design and planning stages for a four-story urban development.



“The Fort Worth Police Officers Association (FWPOA) partnered with WNC to execute the sale of 904 Collier St,” Manny Ramirez, Fort Worth POA president, said. “Will and the entire team at WNC were instrumental in helping find the right buyer for our existing downtown property.



“We are proud to have partnered with such a remarkable company and look forward to working together in the future. The FWPOA will be reinvesting in our tremendous city and relocating our headquarters to another site in downtown Fort Worth,” Ramirez said.



