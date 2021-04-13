77 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, April 13, 2021
Search
HomeReal EstateCommercial

Gaines rejoins Texas A&M Real Estate Center on limited basis

FWBP Staff
real estate letter blocks
Photo by Precondo CA on Unsplash

After retiring in 2020, Economist Dr. James Gaines has rejoined the Texas Real Estate Research Center staff, the center announced on April 13. 

His new role is a slimmed-down version of his position as chief economist, which he held for five years. Gaines continues making presentations, reviewing manuscripts, and giving media interviews.

Hired as an economist in 2005, Gaines was named chief economist in 2015. 

During his 15 years at the Center, Gaines has specialized in housing and land development issues. He is author of more than 50 Center reports and articles and is the organization’s principal speaker.

His decades of experience included a broad array of professional activities, primarily in real estate research and education, urban economics, land-use analysis and development, and project risk assessment.

In 2019, Gaines was part of the Texas Realtors delegation representing the United States at the MIPIM 30th Engaging the Future conference in Cannes, France.

Get our email updates

Previous articleJyric Sims Named CEO of Medical City Plano
Next articleTWU selects NY faculty leader as College of Business dean
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,435FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,830FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101