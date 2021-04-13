Gaines rejoins Texas A&M Real Estate Center on limited basis

After retiring in 2020, Economist Dr. James Gaines has rejoined the Texas Real Estate Research Center staff, the center announced on April 13.

His new role is a slimmed-down version of his position as chief economist, which he held for five years. Gaines continues making presentations, reviewing manuscripts, and giving media interviews.

Hired as an economist in 2005, Gaines was named chief economist in 2015.

During his 15 years at the Center, Gaines has specialized in housing and land development issues. He is author of more than 50 Center reports and articles and is the organization’s principal speaker.

His decades of experience included a broad array of professional activities, primarily in real estate research and education, urban economics, land-use analysis and development, and project risk assessment.

In 2019, Gaines was part of the Texas Realtors delegation representing the United States at the MIPIM 30th Engaging the Future conference in Cannes, France.