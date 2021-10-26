Tuesday, October 26, 2021
GFWBA honors members during 76th anniversary ceremony

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
Builder of Year 2021_Bloomfield Homes

The Greater Fort Worth Builders Association (GFWBA) hosted its 2021 Installation and Awards Banquet Sept. 30 at Hotel Drover in Fort Worth. The event celebrated the Association’s 76th anniversary and recognized incoming leaders, honored distinguished members, and offered an opportunity for members to celebrate the building industry.

Builder of the Year was Bloomfield Homes’ Don and Debbie Dykstra. The Herman J. Smith Legend Award went to Heather Laminack with Ferrier Builders.

Other awards were given to outstanding members in the following categories:

  • Fort Worth Housing Hall of Honor 2021 Inductees:
    • Lee Herron with Happy State Bank
    • Kosse Maykus with Maykus Homes
    • Lynn Motheral with Austin Design Build
  • Developer of the Year: Scott Sandlin with Sandlin Homes
  • Rupert Pridemore Associate of the Year: James Rodriguez with Fox Energy Specialists
  • Young Professional of the Year: April Tallman with Pella
  • Outstanding New Member of the Year: Jon Deweese with Verstaex Building Products
  • Professional Women in Building Award: Shylia Burns with Builders First Source
  • Remodeler of the Year: Jake Montgomery with Silverado Construction Services

The program was led by John Montgomery with Montecello Homes, a past president of GFWBA. The outgoing president, Mike Garabedian with Garabedian Properties, was acknowledged for his dedication during his term. The incoming president, Cheryl Bean with B Smart Builders, was inducted as the 77th president and second female president.

Other 2021-2021 executive committee inductees include: 

  • Mike Garabedian with Garabedian Properties, Immediate Past President
  • Eason Maykus with Maykus Homes, First Vice President
  • Diane Nix Kessler with DMK Properties, Second Vice President
  • Jacob Asay with Indwell Homes, Third Vice President
  • Steve Corradi with Bloomfield Homes, Secretary/Vice President
  • Amy Burns with Ferguson Enterprises, Associate Vice President
  • Jared Canter with Pella Windows and Doors, Associate Vice President
  • Heather Laminack with Ferrier Builders, Advisor
  • Bob Madeja with Phoenix Homes and Construction, Advisor
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

