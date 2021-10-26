GFWBA honors members during 76th anniversary ceremony

The Greater Fort Worth Builders Association (GFWBA) hosted its 2021 Installation and Awards Banquet Sept. 30 at Hotel Drover in Fort Worth. The event celebrated the Association’s 76th anniversary and recognized incoming leaders, honored distinguished members, and offered an opportunity for members to celebrate the building industry.

Builder of the Year was Bloomfield Homes’ Don and Debbie Dykstra. The Herman J. Smith Legend Award went to Heather Laminack with Ferrier Builders.

Other awards were given to outstanding members in the following categories:

Fort Worth Housing Hall of Honor 2021 Inductees: Lee Herron with Happy State Bank Kosse Maykus with Maykus Homes Lynn Motheral with Austin Design Build

Developer of the Year: Scott Sandlin with Sandlin Homes

Rupert Pridemore Associate of the Year: James Rodriguez with Fox Energy Specialists

Young Professional of the Year: April Tallman with Pella

Outstanding New Member of the Year: Jon Deweese with Verstaex Building Products

Professional Women in Building Award: Shylia Burns with Builders First Source

Remodeler of the Year: Jake Montgomery with Silverado Construction Services

The program was led by John Montgomery with Montecello Homes, a past president of GFWBA. The outgoing president, Mike Garabedian with Garabedian Properties, was acknowledged for his dedication during his term. The incoming president, Cheryl Bean with B Smart Builders, was inducted as the 77th president and second female president.

Other 2021-2021 executive committee inductees include: