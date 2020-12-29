Granbury title company acquired by Capital Title of Texas

Generational Equity, a mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of Granbury-based GPS Title Inc. to Capital Title of Texas LLC. The acquisition closed November 30, 2020 and details were not disclosed.

GPS Title, Inc. (dba Porter Title Company) is a title and escrow company that has been servicing Hood County since 1937. The company has the experience and tools to meet the needs of mortgage brokers, realtors, lenders, finance companies, credit unions, and banks.

Located in Plano, Capital Title of Texas, is the largest independent title company in the United States. Capital Title serves its statewide customers with over 90 branch offices serving the Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Beaumont, Austin, San Antonio, South Texas, Northeast Texas, and Victoria.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss and his team, led by Senior M&A Advisor, Corey Strickland, with support from Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Jacob Mangalath, successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Eric Colton established the initial relationship with Porter Title Company.

“We are happy to have been a part of the team that was able to continue the 83 year old legacy of Porter Title and could not feel more confident that it will continue with success into the future under the leadership of Capital Title,” said Strickland.