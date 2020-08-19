Grand Prairie adds new planning director

Rashad Jackson, AICP, joined the City of Grand Prairie as its new Planning and Development Director Aug. 17. Jackson comes to Grand Prairie from Sunnyvale, Texas, where he served as Director of Development Services since 2015, Grand Prairie said in a news release.

Previously, Jackson was Senior City Planner (2014-2015) and City Planner (2012-2014) for Forney, Texas; city planner for the San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation (2011) and city planner in San Angelo.



He served as an architect intern at HKS Architects from 2004-2009 while obtaining his master’s degree.

Jackson earned a bachelor of architecture degree from the University of Texas Arlington in 2004 and a master’s degree in city and regional planning from UTA in 2008. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP).



“We are thrilled to bring someone with Rashad’s enthusiasm, energy, experience and intelligence onto our dynamic, progressive team of professionals,” said Deputy City Manager Bill Hills. “Grand Prairie enjoys a very diverse portfolio of business types and has rapidly growing retail, restaurant, office, commercial and industrial development. Our Planning Department is very busy and we look forward to his arrival.”

– FWBP Staff