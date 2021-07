2GR Equity LLC, a real estate investment firm based in Grapevine, has made an equity investment into a joint venture with Houston-based Tarantino Properties Inc. On May 21, 2021, the newly-formed JV acquired the 195,000 square foot power center located on 31.5 acres at southeast quadrant of Interstate Highway 45 and FM 646, an intersection […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in