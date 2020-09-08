Greystar plans new 55+ housing in Fort Worth

88.9 F
By FWBP Staff
Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC, a global leader in the investment, development and management of rental housing properties, on Sept. 8 announced Album Keller Ranch, a new 55+ active adult community designed to provide residents the best of 55+ carefree living at a great value. Developed in partnership with The Carlyle Group, the 180 apartment active adult community, located in Fort Worth, is a new brand concept expected to open spring 2021. The Album brand joins Overture and Everleigh, two other acclaimed active adult brands by Greystar.

 “Album was created in response to a growing demand for the freedom and convenience of modern active adult rental living at a moderate monthly cost,” said Jackie Rhone, Executive Director, Greystar Active Adult Apartment Homes. “Our new Album brand combines all we have learned as the leader in this rapidly growing style of living including the desire for freedom and flexibility as well as peace of mind. With Album, we have created the perfect place to call home and provide the foundation and resources for residents to come together and build their unique community culture and experience.”

Album Keller Ranch features numerous on-site amenities designed to be warm and welcoming while supporting resident health and well-being. This includes an expansive clubhouse and outdoor amenity area including a lounge, outdoor kitchen, heated swimming pool, fire pit, dog park, walking paths and community garden. Residents can also take advantage of the community’s fitness center and yoga studio, as well as a TV lounge and dedicated spaces for media, games and arts and crafts.

The community offers a variety of apartment homes suitable for any lifestyle, including spacious one and two-bedroom residences. The thoughtfully-designed residences feature high-quality finishes, including granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes, designer fixtures, prep islands, stainless steel appliances and built-in pantries. Additional finishes include wood-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and some with private balconies or pet yards.

Album Keller Ranch is conveniently located at 5640 Keller Ranch Road in close proximity to local shopping, a farmer’s market and historic downtown Keller. The community is part of a larger mixed-use master plan being developed by Greystar which also includes retail shops and Elan Keller Ranch, a garden style apartment home community.AlbumKellerRanch.com

