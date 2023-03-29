High-rise Deco 969 tops out, expects residents by year’s end

Deco 969, a 27-story high-rise, multifamily development that will offer 302 luxury apartments and penthouses in downtown Fort Worth, is expected to have its first residents by the end of 2023, developer Southern Land Company said Wednesday.

SLC celebrated the topping out of the complex at 969 Commerce St. last week, calling the event a milestone not only for the company but also for Fort Worth. Deco 969 is the first residential tower to be built in downtown Fort Worth in more than 30 years, SLC noted in a news release.

“We are thrilled to bring unique living options to the downtown area in an apartment community equipped with a robust collection of state-of-the-art amenities, including a resort-style rooftop pool and deck, premier fitness center, clubroom and lounge, pet grooming facilities, and more,” the release said. The developer said it has a wait list of more than 400 people “who are interested to learn more about living at Deco 969.”

SLC broke ground on the development in October 2021.

“This is the beginning of lots of residential development in downtown Fort Worth,” SLC founder and CEO Tim Downey said at the time.

“Deco 969 is poised to kick off a new chapter in the development of downtown Fort Worth, making it even more attractive to residents and businesses alike,” added Robert Sturns, the city’s economic development director. “For years, Southern Land Co. has shared our vision for high-rise residential development in downtown Fort Worth, and it’s been exciting to partner with them to turn that potential into reality,”

Andy Taft, president of Downtown Fort Worth Inc., said “Southern Land Co. is building exactly the kind of new residential product that downtown Fort Worth needs. It’s high-density, transit-adjacent and offers a variety of unit sizes and top-shelf amenities. This is the future of downtown residential and it is coming at a perfect time.”

Southern Land Company is a nationwide, Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate developer specializing in luxury mixed-use, multifamily, single-family, and master-planned communities.