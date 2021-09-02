High-rise project in Downtown Fort Worth set to move forward

Southern Land Company, a national real estate developer of mixed-use developments and master-planned communities, has begun off-site work for its new 27-story luxury high-rise rental residences at 969 Commerce Street in Fort Worth, marking the start of a significant new residential project in downtown Fort Worth. SLC’s residential community will feature more than 300,000 square […]

