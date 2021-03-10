64.9 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Search
Home Real Estate Commercial

Historic hotel in Stephenville changes hands

FWBP Staff
Long Hotel historic courtesy

Vision Commercial Real Estate has announced that Molly MacEwan, Director at Vision Commercial, recently completed a sale transaction at 221 E. College St. in Stephenville.

With 14,856 square feet a buyer has now invested in the Historic Long Hotel. The hotel is two minutes from Hwy 108, a block from Stephenville Downtown, and near Tarleton State University. The buyer’s name was not released.

 In the sale transaction, Vision Commercial represented Erath County while the buyer was self- represented.

Get our email updates

Previous articleLocomotive manufacturer makes donation for North Texas winter storm relief
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Stay Connected

7,342FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow
93SubscribersSubscribe

Join Our Newsletter

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.