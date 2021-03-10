Historic hotel in Stephenville changes hands

Vision Commercial Real Estate has announced that Molly MacEwan, Director at Vision Commercial, recently completed a sale transaction at 221 E. College St. in Stephenville.

With 14,856 square feet a buyer has now invested in the Historic Long Hotel. The hotel is two minutes from Hwy 108, a block from Stephenville Downtown, and near Tarleton State University. The buyer’s name was not released.

In the sale transaction, Vision Commercial represented Erath County while the buyer was self- represented.